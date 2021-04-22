NA Markets: California allowances continue bullish surge as RGGI edges down on thin volume

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rose on the secondary market amid increased speculative demand and continued bullish floor price outlooks, while RGGI Allowances (RGA) sunk amid relatively thin volume.