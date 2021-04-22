Americas > US DOJ, California agree to dismiss WCI-linkage lawsuit

US DOJ, California agree to dismiss WCI-linkage lawsuit

Published 13:39 on April 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 13:39 on April 22, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

A federal court dismissed a US Department of Justice (DOJ) appeal on Wednesday that challenged the constitutionality of the California-Quebec WCI cap-and-trade programme linkage, according to court documents.

A federal court dismissed a US Department of Justice (DOJ) appeal on Wednesday that challenged the constitutionality of the California-Quebec WCI cap-and-trade programme linkage, according to court documents.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software