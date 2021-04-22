US DOJ, California agree to dismiss WCI-linkage lawsuit
Published 13:39 on April 22, 2021 / Last updated at 13:39 on April 22, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
A federal court dismissed a US Department of Justice (DOJ) appeal on Wednesday that challenged the constitutionality of the California-Quebec WCI cap-and-trade programme linkage, according to court documents.
