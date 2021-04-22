US-backed coalition aims to raise $1 bln for jurisdictional payments under ART/TREES

Norway, the UK, and the US launched a coalition on Thursday with eight companies and the nonprofit intermediary Emergent to raise $1 billion in private capital for jurisdictions that reduce emissions under the ART/TREES jurisdictional standard.