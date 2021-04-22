Leaders Summit on Climate: US hikes Paris climate goal as other nations strengthen emissions targets
Published 11:38 on April 22, 2021 / Last updated at 15:45 on April 22, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, New Zealand, Other APAC, REDD, Shipping, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, UK ETS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
US President Joe Biden nearly doubled the country's emissions reduction target at the White House-convened Leaders Summit on Climate starting Thursday, as other nations including Brazil, Japan, and Canada ratched up their own Paris Agreement pledges to the 2015 UN pact.
US President Joe Biden nearly doubled the country’s emissions reduction target at the White House-convened Leaders Summit on Climate starting Thursday, as other nations including Brazil, Japan, and Canada ratched up their own Paris Agreement pledges to the 2015 UN pact.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.