Leaders Summit on Climate: US hikes Paris climate goal as other nations strengthen emissions targets

Published 11:38 on April 22, 2021 / Last updated at 15:45 on April 22, 2021

US President Joe Biden nearly doubled the country's emissions reduction target at the White House-convened Leaders Summit on Climate starting Thursday, as other nations including Brazil, Japan, and Canada ratched up their own Paris Agreement pledges to the 2015 UN pact.