Colombia proposes gradual incorporation of coal into national carbon tax

Published 20:08 on April 16, 2021 / Last updated at 20:08 on April 16, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The Colombian Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (Minhacienda) on Thursday put forth a long-awaited plan to include coal in the scope of the country’s roughly $5/tonne CO2 tax, though the full cost of the carbon fee on the fuel will not be fully phased in until the end of the decade.