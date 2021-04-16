Americas > Oil companies structurally incapable of achieving net zero emissions, researchers say

Oil companies structurally incapable of achieving net zero emissions, researchers say

Published 21:43 on April 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:43 on April 16, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, EMEA, International, US  /  No Comments

Fossil-fuel companies, long accused of using carbon offsets to avoid instead of accelerating the transition to a low-carbon future, may be structurally incapable of making that transition, according to a peer-reviewed paper published Thursday.

