Carbon Taxes > Morgan Stanley raises EU carbon price outlook on positive political signals, investor demand

Morgan Stanley raises EU carbon price outlook on positive political signals, investor demand

Published 23:02 on March 29, 2021  /  Last updated at 01:23 on March 30, 2021  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Morgan Stanley has raised its near-term outlook for EU carbon prices to above €50 on “positive” political signals and continued inflow of new investor capital into the market.

Morgan Stanley has raised its near-term outlook for EU carbon prices to above €50 on “positive” political signals and continued inflow of new investor capital into the market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software