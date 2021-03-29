Africa > VCM Report: VER prices slide on lower volume, though renewables restrictions boosting long-term bullishness

VCM Report: VER prices slide on lower volume, though renewables restrictions boosting long-term bullishness

Published 21:37 on March 29, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:03 on March 29, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Voluntary emission reduction (VER) prices dipped this week as market participants reported less activity in exchange-traded contracts, though restrictions on the eligibility of large-scale renewables projects are helping sustain voluntary carbon market (VCM) values across the spectrum.  

Voluntary emission reduction (VER) prices dipped this week as market participants reported less activity in exchange-traded contracts, though restrictions on the eligibility of large-scale renewables projects are helping sustain voluntary carbon market (VCM) values across the spectrum.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software