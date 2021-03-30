Africa > South Africa proposes tougher 2030 emissions target for revised NDC

South Africa proposes tougher 2030 emissions target for revised NDC

Published 12:44 on March 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:44 on March 30, 2021  /  Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

South Africa's government has proposed to tighten its 2030 emissions target by almost a third as part of a revised Paris Agreement pledge that sets out intentions for the export of correspondingly-adjusted carbon credits.

