South Africa proposes tougher 2030 emissions target for revised NDC

Published 12:44 on March 30, 2021 / Last updated at 12:44 on March 30, 2021

South Africa's government has proposed to tighten its 2030 emissions target by almost a third as part of a revised Paris Agreement pledge that sets out intentions for the export of correspondingly-adjusted carbon credits.