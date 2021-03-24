RGGI may struggle to hold bankrupt entities accountable for CO2 obligations, sources say

RGGI states may struggle to find ways to insulate the scheme from bankruptcy filings, with New York aiming to examine all elements during the upcoming programme review process, regulatory sources told Carbon Pulse.