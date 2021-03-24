The RGGI cap-and-trade system may struggle to find ways to insulate the power sector scheme from continued bankruptcy filings, with member state New York aiming to examine all elements during the upcoming programme review process, regulatory sources told Carbon Pulse.
RGGI may struggle to hold bankrupt entities accountable for CO2 obligations, sources say
