LCFS Market: California prices slide on reports of Brazilian ethanol shipments

Published 15:54 on March 24, 2021 / Last updated at 15:57 on March 24, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices came off this week due to several possible factors, including entities reportedly looking to import Brazilian ethanol and abundant renewable diesel volumes weighing on credit values.