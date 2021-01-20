Biden recommits US to Paris Agreement as part of inaugural climate orders
Published 16:07 on January 20, 2021 / Last updated at 23:59 on January 20, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Climate Talks, International, US / No Comments
President Joe Biden (D) announced he will immediately seek to re-enter the US into the Paris Agreement after taking office on Wednesday, as he laid out several other climate-oriented executive orders that included cancelling the Keystone XL oil pipeline expansion and reversing the environmental rollbacks undertaken by outgoing President Donald Trump (R).
President Joe Biden (D) announced he will immediately seek to re-enter the US into the Paris Agreement after taking office on Wednesday, as he laid out several other climate-oriented executive orders that included cancelling the Keystone XL oil pipeline expansion and reversing the environmental rollbacks undertaken by outgoing President Donald Trump (R).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.