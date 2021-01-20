Biden recommits US to Paris Agreement as part of inaugural climate orders

President Joe Biden (D) announced he will immediately seek to re-enter the US into the Paris Agreement after taking office on Wednesday, as he laid out several other climate-oriented executive orders that included cancelling the Keystone XL oil pipeline expansion and reversing the environmental rollbacks undertaken by outgoing President Donald Trump (R).