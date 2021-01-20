Offset developers assess options following CDM suspension
Published 21:59 on January 20, 2021 / Last updated at 03:47 on January 20, 2021 / Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Offset developers face a limited impact should the suspension of issuances under the UN's CDM offset mechanism be resolved later this year, though some are seeking alternatives given the risk of further complications.
