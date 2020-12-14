Indonesia, Costa Rica sign World Bank REDD deals as remaining deadlines extended

Indonesia and Costa Rica last week inked agreements with the World Bank Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) to reduce deforestation-related emissions, while the other tropical forest nations with outstanding arrangements will receive additional time to sign the deals seen as a possible base of international carbon trading.