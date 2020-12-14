Africa > Indonesia, Costa Rica sign World Bank REDD deals as remaining deadlines extended

Indonesia, Costa Rica sign World Bank REDD deals as remaining deadlines extended

Published 21:10 on December 14, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:10 on December 14, 2020  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Indonesia and Costa Rica last week inked agreements with the World Bank Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) to reduce deforestation-related emissions, while the other tropical forest nations with outstanding arrangements will receive additional time to sign the deals seen as a possible base of international carbon trading.

