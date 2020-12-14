US utility settles bankruptcy dispute over RGGI obligations
Published 20:56 on December 14, 2020 / Last updated at 20:56 on December 14, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
A RGGI compliance entity is expected to outline an agreement later this week to settle past CO2 obligations under the Northeast US power sector cap-and-trade scheme for two facilities in ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, a lawyer involved in the case said.
A RGGI compliance entity is expected to outline an agreement later this week to settle past CO2 obligations under the Northeast US power sector cap-and-trade scheme for two facilities in ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, a lawyer involved in the case said.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.