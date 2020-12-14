Americas > US utility settles bankruptcy dispute over RGGI obligations

US utility settles bankruptcy dispute over RGGI obligations

Published 20:56 on December 14, 2020  /  Last updated at 20:56 on December 14, 2020  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

A RGGI compliance entity is expected to outline an agreement later this week to settle past CO2 obligations under the Northeast US power sector cap-and-trade scheme for two facilities in ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, a lawyer involved in the case said.

