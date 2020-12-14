UPDATE: UN strikes compromise CDM deal in effort to avert shutout ahead of Paris decision

Published 16:41 on December 14, 2020 / Last updated at 23:15 on December 14, 2020 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, South & Central, South Korea, Voluntary Market / No Comments

UN officials agreed on Monday “temporary measures” intended to maintain the CDM into 2021 and serve as a stopgap until countries can decide whether the offset mechanism can transition into the Paris Agreement era.