Americas > Alberta drops no-till carbon offset protocol after additionality review

Alberta drops no-till carbon offset protocol after additionality review

Published 22:46 on December 14, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:46 on December 14, 2020  /  Americas, Canada  /  No Comments

Alberta Environment and Parks (AEP) withdrew the province’s conservation cropping protocol on Monday after a department review found the methodology no longer produces emissions reductions that are additional to business-as-usual practice.

Alberta Environment and Parks (AEP) withdrew the province’s conservation cropping protocol on Monday after a department review found the methodology no longer produces emissions reductions that are additional to business-as-usual practice.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software