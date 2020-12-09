Asia Pacific > Genesis emissions pledge to dampen NZU demand

Genesis emissions pledge to dampen NZU demand

Published 12:07 on December 9, 2020  /  Last updated at 18:18 on December 9, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand’s biggest thermal power generator on Wednesday announced new climate targets that could eliminate more than 2% of annual NZU demand by 2025.

New Zealand’s biggest thermal power generator on Wednesday announced new climate targets that could eliminate more than 2% of annual NZU demand by 2025.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software