Major Chinese state-owned power company pledges early CO2 peak
Published 11:01 on December 9, 2020 / Last updated at 18:22 on December 9, 2020 / Asia Pacific, China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, Voluntary Market / No Comments
One of the biggest companies due to participate in China’s national emissions trading scheme has announced it aims to peak its CO2 emissions seven years ahead of schedule, as major companies ramp up voluntary pledges in line with President Xi Jinping’s carbon neutral commitment.
