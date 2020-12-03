Utility Fortum comes under fire after changing little about its climate effort
Published 17:18 on December 3, 2020 / Last updated at 17:18 on December 3, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Finland’s largest utility Fortum came under fire from environmental campaigners on Thursday when its long-awaited investment plans featured no major raising of its climate ambition.
