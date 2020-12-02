EMEA > EU Market: EUAs bounce back to close at 2.5-mth high, as data shows building investor interest

EU Market: EUAs bounce back to close at 2.5-mth high, as data shows building investor interest

Published 20:23 on December 2, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:07 on December 2, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon prices bounced back on Wednesday, closing at a 2.5-month high and resuming their uptrend as data showed investors continued to build long positions.

European carbon prices bounced back on Wednesday, closing at a 2.5-month high and resuming their uptrend as data showed investors continued to build long positions.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software