UK readies plans to raise climate ambition while urging more from others

Published 19:14 on December 2, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:24 on December 2, 2020

The UK is considering announcing a major hike in its near-term climate ambition when it hosts world leaders next week, a move that could strengthen the country’s post-Brexit carbon pricing plans due to be rolled out in January.

