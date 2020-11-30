EU Market: EUAs soar beyond €29 on colder weather, recording huge 23% November gain
Published 20:38 on November 30, 2020 / Last updated at 20:38 on November 30, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon jumped above €29 to extend their two-month high again on Monday as the energy complex rose on prospects of colder weather, adding to bullish sentiment stemming from an imminent tightening of EUA supply.
EU carbon jumped above €29 to extend their two-month high again on Monday as the energy complex rose on prospects of colder weather, adding to bullish sentiment stemming from an imminent tightening of EUA supply.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.