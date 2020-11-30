EMEA > Carbon floor price will undermine, distort EU ETS, energy exchanges warn

Published 19:14 on November 30, 2020  /  Last updated at 00:30 on December 1, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The EU should avoid introducing a price floor in its emissions trading system as it would distort and undermine the market while making it difficult to link to others, a group of European energy exchanges has warned.

