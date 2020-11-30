Carbon floor price will undermine, distort EU ETS, energy exchanges warn
Published 19:14 on November 30, 2020 / Last updated at 00:30 on December 1, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU should avoid introducing a price floor in its emissions trading system as it would distort and undermine the market while making it difficult to link to others, a group of European energy exchanges has warned.
The EU should avoid introducing a price floor in its emissions trading system as it would distort and undermine the market while making it difficult to link to others, a group of European energy exchanges has warned.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.