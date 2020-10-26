EU carbon prices to resist further falls this year as buyers wait in wings -analysts
Published 00:20 on October 26, 2020 / Last updated at 00:20 on October 26, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs are likely to resist bearish pressure from big auctions, COVID safeguards, and Brexit uncertainty for the rest of this year, according to analysts, who expect bargain-hunting buyers will step in to cover price dips.
