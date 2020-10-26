Brussels should not rush to design “tricky” carbon border measures -former EU trade boss
Published 19:00 on October 26, 2020 / Last updated at 19:00 on October 26, 2020 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, US / No Comments
The EU must be fully transparent when designing a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) and join forces with other nations or it risks distancing itself from trade partners, a former EU trade commissioner said on Monday.
The EU must be fully transparent when designing a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) and join forces with other nations or it risks distancing itself from trade partners, a former EU trade commissioner said on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.