EMEA > EU Midday Market Briefing

EU Midday Market Briefing

Published 14:57 on October 23, 2020  /  Last updated at 14:57 on October 23, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs jumped more than 4% to above €25 on Friday, continuing the previous session’s rebound from a four-month low on short-covering and bullish signals from the energy complex.

EUAs jumped more than 4% to above €25 on Friday, continuing the previous session’s rebound from a four-month low on short-covering and bullish signals from the energy complex.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software