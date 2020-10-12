China > Major report urges China to cap CO2 emissions by 2025, strengthen NDC

Major report urges China to cap CO2 emissions by 2025, strengthen NDC

Published 05:39 on October 12, 2020  /  Last updated at 08:51 on October 12, 2020  /  China, China's National ETS  /  No Comments

China should set an absolute cap on CO2 emissions in the 14th five-year plan and strengthen its 2030 targets under the Paris Agreement, a report commissioned by the Chinese government recommended on Monday. 

