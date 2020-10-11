Asia Pacific > Upping Australia’s climate target would unlock vast investment potential, boost offset outlook -report

Upping Australia's climate target would unlock vast investment potential, boost offset outlook -report

Australia setting a climate target in line with the Paris Agreement would create A$63 billion ($45.3 bln) worth of investment opportunities by 2025, with more than half of that tied to carbon sequestration and the offset market, according to a report released Monday.

