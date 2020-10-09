Australia Market Roundup: Issuance slows, CDM deadlock could shift voluntary dynamics
Published 11:51 on October 9, 2020 / Last updated at 11:51 on October 9, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Australian carbon credit issuances slowed to just over 250,000 units this week, while a UN impasse over the future of the CDM could have major impacts on Australia’s voluntary emissions market.
Australian carbon credit issuances slowed to just over 250,000 units this week, while a UN impasse over the future of the CDM could have major impacts on Australia’s voluntary emissions market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.