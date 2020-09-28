Germany seeks compromise among 27 nations for 55% climate target -leaked document
Published 15:41 on September 28, 2020 / Last updated at 16:19 on September 28, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU environment ministers will on Wednesday begin discussions over an upgraded 2030 emissions reduction target, taking the European Commission’s proposed minimum 55% goal recommendation as the basis for the negotiations, according to a leaked draft EU Council document seen by Carbon Pulse.
EU environment ministers will on Wednesday begin discussions over an upgraded 2030 emissions reduction target, taking the European Commission’s proposed minimum 55% goal recommendation as the basis for the negotiations, according to a leaked draft EU Council document seen by Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.