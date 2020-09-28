EMEA > EU will look to phase in new ETS sectors, says top climate official

EU will look to phase in new ETS sectors, says top climate official

Published 09:06 on September 28, 2020  /  Last updated at 09:43 on September 28, 2020

The EU will look to establish transitional carbon pricing for new sectors before integrating them into the bloc's ETS in order to ensure market stability, according to Mauro Petriccione, the European Commission's top climate official.

