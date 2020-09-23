California grants five-month high in offsets as total supply breaks 200 mln

Published 22:45 on September 23, 2020 / Last updated at 23:27 on September 23, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Offset (CCO) issuances hit a five-month high this week, boosted by two large forestry projects receiving more than 8 million credits, as the total number of credits distributed by state regulator to date ARB topped 200 mln.