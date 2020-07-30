NA Markets: RGGI allowances soar to new highs, California prices decline on higher volume

Published 21:44 on July 30, 2020

RGGI allowance (RGA) prices surged to a four-year high on the secondary market this week on increased compliance buying, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values slid despite more trading activity.