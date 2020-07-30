Pennsylvania state senator introduces legislation supporting RGGI-modelled ETS

Published 21:32 on July 30, 2020 / Last updated at 00:55 on July 31, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

Pennsylvania Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D) on Thursday unveiled a bill to implement a power sector ETS that could link with the RGGI programme, in a rebuttal to other state lawmakers’ attempts to stop Governor Tom Wolf (D) from joining the Northeast US carbon market.