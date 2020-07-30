Analysts foresee Q1 credit deficit for California LCFS

Published 22:43 on July 30, 2020 / Last updated at 00:28 on July 31, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit bank will shrink by an estimated 4% in the first quarter of the year due to a more stringent carbon intensity (CI) reduction benchmark, though a drop in gasoline demand from the coronavirus pandemic will limit the damage, analysts said Thursday.