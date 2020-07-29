RGGI Q2 emissions likely bolstered by waning coronavirus restrictions, warmer weather

Published 18:54 on July 29, 2020 / Last updated at 21:14 on July 29, 2020

RGGI's Q2 emissions appear on track for smaller year-on-year differences than Q1 as power consumption rebounded due to the COVID-19 pandemic easing, while shifts in consumer behaviour may have contributed to varied results among individual states in the regional carbon market.