Lead US climate negotiator departs for sustainability consultancy

Published 15:18 on May 5, 2020 / Last updated at 19:36 on May 5, 2020 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, Bavardage, Climate Talks, International, New Market Mechanisms, US / No Comments

The US State Department’s chief climate negotiator has exited President Donald Trump’s administration for a role in the sustainability consulting arm of a multinational utility, Carbon Pulse has learned.