French energy major Total restricts full net zero climate ambition to Europe

Published 18:37 on May 5, 2020 / Last updated at 20:58 on May 5, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Voluntary Market / No Comments

French energy major Total has set new 2050 voluntary goals to reach net zero emissions from its global operations, as well as from its products sold to European customers, the company announced on Tuesday.