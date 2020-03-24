Asia Pacific > Review nixes easier access to carbon cash for Australian coal stations

Review nixes easier access to carbon cash for Australian coal stations

Published 09:28 on March 24, 2020  /  Last updated at 10:52 on March 24, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australia should not make it easier for coal-fired power stations to earn carbon credits, even though that may rule out supporting genuine efforts to reduce emissions in some cases, an advisory committee to the government has said.

