NZ Market: NZUs at 20-mth lows amid persisting sell-offs, doubts over policy reforms

Published 06:59 on March 24, 2020 / Last updated at 11:00 on March 24, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances fell another 2.2% on Tuesday, as traders continued to offload volumes ahead of the impending shutdown of the economy, while some expressed doubts the government will now carry out expected ETS market reforms.