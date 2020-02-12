Americas > Oil major BP deepens long-term climate targets, leaves details for later

Oil major BP deepens long-term climate targets, leaves details for later

Published 16:57 on February 12, 2020  /  Last updated at 17:47 on February 12, 2020  /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS, International, REDD, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Oil major BP set a new voluntary 2050 climate goals on Wednesday, pledging to achieve zero emissions from its operations and to halve the carbon intensity of its products.

