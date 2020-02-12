Americas > Virginia Senate follows House in approving RGGI companion legislation
Virginia Senate follows House in approving RGGI companion legislation
Published 15:25 on February 12, 2020 / Last updated at 17:30 on February 12, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
The Virginia Senate passed a clean energy bill Tuesday night that would implement the state’s RGGI-modelled power sector ETS regulation with state-run allowance auctions, following the House’s approval of its own version earlier in the day and setting up a signature from Governor Ralph Northam (D).
