Daily News Ticker > CP Daily News Ticker: 26 May 2025

CP Daily News Ticker: 26 May 2025

Published 00:01 on May 26, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:37 on May 26, 2025  /  Daily News Ticker

Check out the CP Daily News Ticker, a running list of all our news and analysis updated in real-time throughout the day. You can filter by topic or date, and click through to articles in full. This is also the new home for our bite-sized updates from around the world, which previously featured in our newsletter, CP Daily.
    Click on the coloured labels to filter by region/market
    • 01:35 GMT

      No rush - New Zealand's Minister for Climate Change Simon Watts recently told Newsroom it was no longer considering changes to the current phase-out rates of free allocation in the country's emissions trading scheme. It follows calls from the Climate Change Commission and activist groups to investigate options to overhaul the scheme to address fairness concerns that emissions intensive, trade facilities were taking advantage of it. However, Watts told the outlet the phase out rates were not a priority for the government, noting it would be an extensive multi-year undertaking. Currently all allocations are being phase out at 1% per year.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.