CP Daily News Ticker: 26 May 2025

- 01:35 GMT
No rush - New Zealand's Minister for Climate Change Simon Watts recently told Newsroom it was no longer considering changes to the current phase-out rates of free allocation in the country's emissions trading scheme. It follows calls from the Climate Change Commission and activist groups to investigate options to overhaul the scheme to address fairness concerns that emissions intensive, trade facilities were taking advantage of it. However, Watts told the outlet the phase out rates were not a priority for the government, noting it would be an extensive multi-year undertaking. Currently all allocations are being phase out at 1% per year.
