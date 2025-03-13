Asia Pacific > Rio Tinto signs large solar-battery deal to slash aluminium smelter emissions

Published 05:27 on March 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:27 on March 13, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Australian miner Rio Tinto has signed two large power agreements with Edify Energy for clean energy supply to one of its largest emitting facilities in Queensland covered by the Safeguard Mechanism. 
