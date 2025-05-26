Japanese ro-ro shipping firms launch GHG emissions methodology

Published 08:37 on May 26, 2025 / Last updated at 08:37 on May 26, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Shipping

A group of roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) shipping operators on Monday launched a standardised methodology for calculating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity, in a bid to support decarbonisation efforts across supply chains.