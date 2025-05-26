Dubai-based developer partners with clean cooking firm to deploy 1.2 mln digitally monitored stoves across Africa
Published 13:48 on May 26, 2025 / Last updated at 13:48 on May 26, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Africa, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Middle East, Voluntary
A Dubai-headquartered project developer announced Monday it has partnered with a Nairobi-based clean cooking company to distribute 1.2 million digitally monitored biomass and electric cookstoves across four African countries.
