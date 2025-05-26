EU mulls regulation, public funding to back nature markets

Published 15:25 on May 26, 2025 / Last updated at 15:25 on May 26, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The European Commission is considering regulatory measures and public funding to support the uptake of nature credits across the EU, as well as introducing certain carbon credit methodologies with a biodiversity dimension, according to a leaked draft version of its roadmap for developing and scaling the market.