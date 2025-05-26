Biodiversity > EU mulls regulation, public funding to back nature markets

EU mulls regulation, public funding to back nature markets

Published 15:25 on May 26, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:25 on May 26, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The European Commission is considering regulatory measures and public funding to support the uptake of nature credits across the EU, as well as introducing certain carbon credit methodologies with a biodiversity dimension, according to a leaked draft version of its roadmap for developing and scaling the market.
The European Commission is considering regulatory measures and public funding to support the uptake of nature credits across the EU, as well as introducing certain carbon credit methodologies with a biodiversity dimension, according to a leaked draft version of its roadmap for developing and scaling the market.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.