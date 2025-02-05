Asia Pacific > NZ climate commission calls for investigation into industrial allocation

NZ climate commission calls for investigation into industrial allocation

Published 07:45 on February 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:45 on February 5, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand

New Zealand’s Climate Change Commission (CCC) says issues relating to the country’s industrial allocation practices are worth examining, in response to a petition calling for a rapid phase-out of the scheme.
New Zealand’s Climate Change Commission (CCC) says issues relating to the country’s industrial allocation practices are worth examining, in response to a petition calling for a rapid phase-out of the scheme.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.