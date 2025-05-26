VCM Report: Drop off in carbon credit retirements reflects wider market malaise
Published 17:00 on May 26, 2025 / Last updated at 17:00 on May 26, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Low credit issuance and retirements last week reflected a subdued voluntary market that continues to be stifled by the lack of available Core Carbon Principles (CCP)-tagged credits, as well as few signs of a reaction to the expected shortage of eligible Phase 1 CORSIA supply in the coming years.
Low credit issuance and retirements last week reflected a subdued voluntary market that continues to be stifled by the lack of available Core Carbon Principles (CCP)-tagged credits, as well as few signs of a reaction to the expected shortage of eligible Phase 1 CORSIA supply in the coming years.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.