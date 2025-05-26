VCM Report: Drop off in carbon credit retirements reflects wider market malaise

Published 17:00 on May 26, 2025 / Last updated at 17:00 on May 26, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Low credit issuance and retirements last week reflected a subdued voluntary market that continues to be stifled by the lack of available Core Carbon Principles (CCP)-tagged credits, as well as few signs of a reaction to the expected shortage of eligible Phase 1 CORSIA supply in the coming years.